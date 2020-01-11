Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:^p
U.S. 98 in the Lorida area: Maintenance permit project: Crews are replacing old wood poles with new concrete poles. Motorists should expect daily lane closures Monday through Friday with one-way traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch for flagmen and workers close to the roadway.
U.S. 98 over the Kissimmee River, Lorida Creek and Istokpoga Canal: Construction project: Crews will be making structural repairs to the bridges on U.S. 98 over the Kissimmee River, Lorida Creek and Istokpoga Canal. During construction single daytime lane closures will occur. Please use caution in these areas and watch for workers in the construction zones. The contractor is Southern Road & Bridge, LLC . Estimated project completion is spring 2020.
U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables throughout February 2020. From now through February, a crane will be in the right of way and a multi-lane closure will be in use. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 at South Highlands Avenue (Sebring Parkway): Maintenance permit project: Crews are working in the median of the Wawa in the left turn lane and will be constructing a second left turn lane. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on U.S. 27 at South Highlands Avenue beginning Monday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.
U.S. 27 from the Sun Pure Road to Stratford Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing sewer and water mains. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway both northbound and southbound.
U.S. 27 from Trojan Loop to Hammock Road: Utility permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 West near CR 721: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be pouring asphalt under the newly repaired guardrail on SR 70 West near CR 721. Motorists should expect a westbound lane closure on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.
SR 66 between South Hammock Road and U.S. 27: Construction project: Crews will be replacing sections of guardrail along SR 66 from U.S. 27 to South Hammock Road. Motorists should expect one lane closed during construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The contractor is Acme Barricades, L.C. Expected completion is early 2020.
SR 17 at Crescent Drive (Lake Jackson): Construction project: Crews are improving drainage at Lake Jackson beach on Crescent Drive. This week, crews will be installing erosion control, preparing the site, tree work, and site layout. The contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC. Expected completion is late February 2020; weather permitting.