Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 north of Valerie Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a church driveway access on the northbound side of US 27 north of Valarie Boulevard. Watch for shoulder closures and a nighttime right lane closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway (North Highlands Avenue): Permit project: Crews are performing work at the intersection of US 27 and Sebring Parkway. Watch for shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
US 27 from Highlands Avenue to Sebring Parkway: Construction project: Crews will install ASCT and IT devices on the14 traffic signals on US 27 between South Highlands Avenue and the Sebring Parkway, add fiber optic communications and a centralized Advanced Traffic Management System for the Highlands County signal system. Estimated completion is spring 2022. The contractor is Highway Safety Devices.
US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66: Construction project: Crews will be making improvements to US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66. Improvements include resurfacing US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66, modifying the medians, adding left turn lanes, installing curb and gutter, signage, and pavement markers, replacing guardrail, improving drainage, and installing new traffic signals at Twitty Road and Lake Josephine Drive. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on US 27 during construction.
Motorists should expect lane closures on southbound and northbound US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The contractor is C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc. Estimated completion is spring 2022.
US 27 from SR 66 to Sebring Parkway (formerly South Highlands Avenue): Construction project: Crews will resurface US 27 from SR 66 to Sebring Parkway. Additional work includes adding signals and street lighting at George Boulevard, installation of curb and gutter, signage, and pavement markers. Nighttime lane closures may occur on US 27 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday during construction, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect northbound and southbound lane closures on US 27 from SR 66 to Sebring Parkway while crews stripe. Estimated completion is late 2021. The contractor is Hubbard Construction Company.
US 27 northbound and southbound from the Polk County Line to Highlands Avenue in Sebring: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be removing and replacing RPM’s. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 northbound and southbound on the median from Sebring Lakes Boulevard in Lake Placid to Palmetto Drive: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be making repairs to the guardrail. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Durrance Road to South Orange Blossom Boulevard: Maintenance project: Maintenance crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from Durrance Road to South Orange Blossom Boulevard. Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures in the area Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee County line to the Desoto County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 64 from US 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from US 27 to the Hardee County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 64 eastbound and westbound from Hardee County Line to the US 27 intersection in Avon Park: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be removing and replacing RPM’s. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from US 27 intersection (South Sebring) to US 27 West Main Street intersection in Avon Park: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be removing and replacing RPM’s. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.