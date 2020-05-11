Green Dragon Drive in Lake Placid will be closed for roadway construction starting Thursday, May 14. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction per attach maintenance of traffic plan. For further information, you may contact Excavation Point Inc. at 863-471-1997.
Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews are installing poles and cables along U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 from Sun Pure Road to Stratford Road: Maintenance permit project: Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway both northbound and southbound on U.S. 27 from Sun Pure Road to Stratford Road.
U.S. 27 from Trojan Loop to Hammock Road: Utility permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Watch for a shoulder and right turn lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 northbound from SR 70 to U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on northbound U.S. 27 from SR 70 to the U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 southbound from Cloverleaf Road to Lake June Road and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on southbound U.S. 27 from U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to SR 70 and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades county line to Polk county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades county line to the Polk county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 at Thunderbird Road: Construction project: Crews are improving drainage on U.S. 27 northbound, just north of Thunderbird Road. Starting on Thursday, May 14, crews will be replacing the drainage pipe and structure under northbound U.S. 27. Motorists should expect single and double lane closures on U.S. 27 near Thunderbird Road. Motorists are urged to use caution in the work zone. The contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC. Expected completion is mid-May 2020; weather permitting.
SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee county line to Desoto county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.