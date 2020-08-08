Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98/SR 700 over the Kissimmee River (24.4 miles east of U.S. 27): Bridge maintenance project: Watch for daytime lane closures with flaggers directing traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews make repairs to the bridge slope protection. Use caution and be prepared to stop.
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes, mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 98 between Floral Drive and Axley Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be constructing a sewer force main on the westbound side of U.S. 98 between Floral Drive and the sewer treatment plant, then cross U.S. 98 and continue on the eastbound side of U.S. 98 past Arbuckle Creek up to Axley Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 northbound from Sparta Road to Flare Road: Maintenance project: Crews will be making drainage improvements along northbound U.S. 27 from Sparta Road to Flare Road. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent outside lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
U.S. 27 300 feet south of Hammock Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing a utility pole on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Watch for shoulder closures in the area. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.