Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:

US 98 at Arbuckle Creek Road: Construction project: Crews will widen US 98 to construct an eastbound left turn lane and westbound right turn lane on US 98 to Arbuckle Creek Road. Additional work includes repaving US 98 at the intersection of Arbuckle Creek Road and US 98, improving drainage, and signing and pavement marking. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime single lane closures on US 98 near Arbuckle Creek Road and during construction crews will close portions of US 98; detours will be in place, please follow signage.

