Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66: Construction project: Crews will be making improvements to US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66. Improvements include resurfacing US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66, modifying the medians, adding left turn lanes, installing curb and gutter, signage, and pavement markers, replacing guardrail, improving drainage, and installing new traffic signals at Twitty Road and Lake Josephine Drive. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on US 27 during construction.
Motorists should expect lane closures on southbound and northbound US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Estimated completion is February 2023.
US 27 at Lake Mirror Drive: Construction project: Crews will construct of a bi-directional median at the intersection of US 27 and Lake Mirror Drive. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures during construction. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lake Mirror Drive Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Motorists should expect the crossover to Lake Mirror Drive from southbound and northbound US 27 to be closed. Please follow signage to the next crossover or turn lane. Estimated completion is February 2023.
US 27 at South Lakeview Road: Construction project: Crews will be widening US 27 at S. Lakeview Road for off-set left turns. Additional work includes constructing asphalt bulb-outs and installing a traffic signal at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lakeview Road Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Motorists should expect a left turn lane closure on US 27 at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. This closure will enable crews to remove the existing asphalt and widen the turn lane and should continue for approximately two months.
Estimated completion is February 2023.
US 27 from south of SR 70 to north of SR 70: Construction project: Intersection improvements. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement, resurfacing SR 70 and US 27 near the intersection, shoulder work, drainage improvements, signalization, and lighting, and signing and pavement markings.
Motorists should expect daytime intermittent lane closures on US 27 and SR 70 near the intersection.
TRAFFIC SHIFT: Motorists should be prepared for a traffic shift on eastbound and westbound SR 70 and northbound and southbound US 27, while crews place concrete pavement on the roadway. Please follow signage and use caution in the area.
Estimated completion is summer 2023.
Skipper Road at US 27 and SR 66 intersections: Signage for No Thru Truck Traffic: There will be no thru truck traffic on Skipper Road. Signage will be placed along SR 66 and US 27 at the Skipper Road intersections prohibiting heavy truck traffic on Skipper Road. Truck traffic will need to utilize the intersection of US 27 and US 98/SR 66.