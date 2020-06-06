Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 98 between Spring Lake Boulevard and Lakeview Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a driveway connection on the eastbound side of U.S. 98 between Spring Lake Boulevard and Lakeview Boulevard. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 98 between Floral Drive and Axley Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be constructing a sewer force main on the westbound side of U.S. 98 between Floral Drive and the sewer treatment plant, then cross U.S. 98 and continue on the eastbound side of U.S. 98 past Arbuckle Creek up to Axley Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Trojan Loop to Hammock Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Watch for a shoulder and right turn lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 northbound from SR 70 to U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on northbound U.S. 27 from SR 70 to the U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 southbound from Cloverleaf Road to Lake June Road and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews are making repairs to the road shoulders on southbound U.S. 27 from U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to SR 70 and from Old SR 8 to south of Kelsey Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades county line to Polk county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades county line to the Polk county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 northbound from Valerie Boulevard to Casablanca Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing underground cables on the northbound side of U.S. 27. Watch for shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 70 from Distribution Boulevard to Old SR 8. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee county line to Desoto county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.