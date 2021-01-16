Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98 or SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes, mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Hardee County Line to Sparta Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete in various locations on SR 66 from the Hardee County line to Sparta Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes northbound and southbound on U.S. 27 from the U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 north of Valerie Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a church driveway access on the northbound side of U.S. 27 north of Valarie Boulevard. Watch for shoulder closures and a nighttime right lane closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to south of Horn Road: Construction project: Crews will resurface U.S. 27 from the Glades County line to south of Horn Street. Additional work includes modification and closing of some existing median openings, construction of Turkey Track Road, widening the radius on CR 731, construction of driveways on Ben Hill Griffin Road, Harrell Road and Gould Road East, drainage improvements, installation of curb and gutter, signing and pavement markers. Daytime and nighttime lane closures may occur during construction on U.S. 27 as needed, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect single intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 27 from the Glades County line to south of Horn Road. Crews will begin milling and paving starting on U.S. 27 northbound at the Glades County line and working north. Once the crews reach the northern limits, they will begin milling and paving from south of Horn Road and working on U.S. 27 southbound toward the Glades County line.
Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated completion is fall 2021. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.
U.S. 27 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway (North Highlands Avenue): Permit project: New signal post installation began in January 2021; watch for shoulder closures. On Friday, Jan. 29, and Monday, Feb. 1, there will be right lane and turn lane closures on northbound U.S. 27. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, there will be a right lane closure on southbound U.S. 27. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete along SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.