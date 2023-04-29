Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 at S. Lakeview Road: Construction project: Crews will be widening US 27 at S. Lakeview Road for off-set left turns. Additional work includes constructing asphalt bulb-outs and installing a traffic signal at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lakeview Road Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Estimated completion is spring 2023.
US 27 from south of SR 70 to north of SR 70: Construction project: Intersection improvements. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement, resurfacing SR 70 and US 27 near the intersection, shoulder work, drainage improvements, signalization, and lighting, and signing and pavement markings.
Beginning Sunday night, April 30, crews will be pouring concrete at the intersection of SR 70 and US 27. Motorists should expect a 24-hour lane closure from Sunday night until Monday night on SR 70 eastbound and westbound. Please follow flagger directions and use caution in the area.
Motorists should expect daytime intermittent lane closures on US 27 and SR 70 near the intersection.
Traffic has been shifted on eastbound and westbound SR 70 and northbound and southbound US 27, while crews place concrete pavement on the roadway. Each direction is down to one lane of traffic near the intersection. Please follow signage and use caution in the area.
The driveways for Circle K and the BP Station will be impacted while crews place concrete at the intersection. Motorists will need to access Circle K from SR 70 and BP from US 27. The Circle K driveway off US 27 will be utilized as an Exit Only and the BP driveway off SR 70 will be utilized as an Exit Only. These driveway impacts are expected to be in effect until the end of March 2023. Estimated completion is summer 2023.