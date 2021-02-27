Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 northbound and southbound on the medians from Lake June to Hicoria Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be making repairs to the road shoulders on the medians on U.S. 27 from Lake June in Lake Placid to Hicoria Road in Venus. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 north of Valerie Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a church driveway access on the northbound side of U.S. 27 north of Valarie Boulevard. Watch for shoulder closures and a nighttime right lane closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to south of Horn Road: Construction project: Crews will resurface U.S. 27 from the Glades County line to south of Horn Street. Additional work includes modification and closing of some existing median openings, construction of Turkey Track Road, widening the radius on CR 731, construction of driveways on Ben Hill Griffin Road, Harrell Road and Gould Road East, drainage improvements, installation of curb and gutter, signing and pavement markers. Daytime and nighttime lane closures may occur during construction on U.S. 27 as needed, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect inside daytime closures on U.S. 27 from the Glades County line to south of Horn Road. Crews will be reconstructing some median openings and closing others.
Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated completion is fall 2021. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.
U.S. 27 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway (North Highlands Avenue): Permit project: Crews are performing work at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway. Motorists should expect northbound right turn and outside travel lane closures on northbound US 27 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and U.S. 27 on Friday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews install drilled shafts in that area. Watch for shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete along SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 at CR 17A (truck route): Construction project: Crews will be making improvements to SR 17 at CR 17A in Avon Park. Improvements include adding a right turn lane on SR 17 at CR 17A, resurfacing SR 17 and CR 17A within the project limits, new signage and pavement markers, and improving the road shoulders. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on SR 17 and CR 17A during construction, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures on SR 17 and CR 17A near the intersection of SR 17 and CR 17A daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews construct the right turn lane. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers in the work zone.
Estimated completion date is spring 2021. The contactor is Onyx Site Services, LLC.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.