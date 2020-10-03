Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
Thunderbird Road in Sebring will have roadway and sidewalk construction during daytime hours only, starting Oct. 5 to March 14, 2021. Construction will be along the north side of Thunderbird Road from Cougar Blvd. to Comet Terrace. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to the start of construction. For further information, you may contact Excavation Point Inc. at 863-471-1997.
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes, mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Hardee County Line to Sparta Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete in various locations on SR 66 from the Hardee County line to Sparta Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Lake Mirror Drive to Lake June Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be milling and resurfacing asphalt along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from Lake Mirror Drive to Lake June Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Ryant Boulevard to Hammock Road: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing guardrail sections along U.S. 27 southbound from Ryant Boulevard to Hammock Road. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes northbound and southbound on U.S. 27 from the U.S. 98/SR 66 intersection to Glades County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be repairing pipe culverts and placing concrete along SR 70 eastbound at County Road 721. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.