Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
US 27 north of Valerie Boulevard: Driveway permit project: Crews will be constructing a church driveway access on the northbound side of US 27 north of Valarie Boulevard. Watch for shoulder closures and a nighttime right lane closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway (North Highlands Avenue): Permit project: Crews are performing work at the intersection of US 27 and Sebring Parkway. Watch for northbound, outside travel lane closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
US 27 from Highlands Avenue to Sebring Parkway: Construction project: Crews will install ASCT and IT devices on the14 traffic signals on US 27 between South Highlands Avenue and the Sebring Parkway, add fiber optic communications and a centralized Advanced Traffic Management System for the Highlands County signal system.
Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on northbound and southbound US 27 throughout the project.
Pedestrians should expect sidewalk closures along US 27 from Highlands Avenue to Sebring Parkway. Estimated completion is fall 2022.
US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66: Construction project: Crews will be making improvements to US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66. Improvements include resurfacing US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66, modifying the medians, adding left turn lanes, installing curb and gutter, signage, and pavement markers, replacing guardrail, improving drainage, and installing new traffic signals at Twitty Road and Lake Josephine Drive. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on US 27 during construction.
Motorists should expect lane closures on southbound and northbound US 27 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Estimated completion is fall 2022.
US 27 at Lake Mirror Drive: Construction project: Crews will construct of a bi-directional median at the intersection of US 27 and Lake Mirror Drive. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures during construction. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone. Estimated completion is late 2022.
US 27 at S. Lakeview Road: Construction project: Crews will be widening US 27 at south Lakeview Road for off-set left turns. Additional work includes constructing asphalt bulb-outs and installing a traffic signal at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lakeview Road Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Estimated completion is late 2022.
US 27 from south of SR 70 to north of SR 70: Construction project: Intersection improvements. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement, resurfacing SR 70 and US 27 near the intersection, shoulder work, drainage improvements, signalization, and lighting, and signing and pavement markings.
Motorists should expect daytime intermittent lane closure on US 27 and SR 70 near the intersection. Estimated completion is summer 2023.
US 27 at the intersection of Sun Pure Road: Permit project: Crews are performing work at the intersection of US 27 and Sun Pure Road. Watch for northbound, shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
US 27 from Highlands Avenue (Sebring) to West Cornell Street (Avon Park): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be re-striping the pavement markings. There will be slow moving equipment along this corridor. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee County line to the Desoto County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from US 27 to the Okeechobee County line: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 66 at Maxanna Boulevard: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be replacing pipe culverts at this intersection. There will be shoulder closures and equipment entering and leaving this corridor. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 66 from Durrance Road to South Orange Blossom Boulevard: Maintenance project: Maintenance crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from Durrance Road to South Orange Blossom Boulevard. Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures in the area Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SR 64 from US 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from US 27 to the Hardee County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 (North Ridgewood Drive) and Sebring Parkway: Construction project: Crews will improve pedestrian lighting at the intersection of SR 17 (N Ridgewood Drive) and Sebring Parkway. Additional work includes performing minimal sidewalk and driveway reconstruction. During construction there may be daily lane closures on SR 17 and Sebring Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect daily intermittent lane closures on SR 17 (N. Ridgewood Drive) and Sebring Parkway near the intersection.
Pedestrians should expect the possibility of sidewalk detours during construction. Estimated completion is summer 2022.
SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from US 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from Claradge Avenue to Lake Letta Loop Road: Maintenance project: Crews will be trimming trees on SR 17 from Claradge Avenue to Lake Letta Loop Road. Motorists should expect intermittent southbound and northbound daytime lane closures in the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.