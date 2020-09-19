Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98/SR 66 from Okeechobee county line to Hardee county line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be desilting side-drain pipes, mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound U.S. 98/SR 66 from the Okeechobee county line to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 from Trojan Loop to Hammock Road: Utility permit project: Crews will be transferring and removing cables on the southbound side of U.S. 27. Watch for a shoulder closure. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
U.S. 27 and Commerce Center Drive: Driveway permit project: Crews will be upgrading the intersection of Commerce Center Drive at U.S. 27. Access to Commerce Center Drive will be closed during construction. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
U.S. 27 northbound at Robin Circle: Utility maintenance project: Crews will be installing water service to a new commercial site. Motorists should use caution and expect shoulder closures and men working close to the roadway.
SR 70 from Okeechobee County line to Desoto County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along eastbound and westbound SR 70 from the Okeechobee county line to the Desoto county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Hardee County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 64 from U.S. 27 to the Hardee county line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street (SR 64): Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along SR 17 from U.S. 27 south of Lake Jackson to Main Street in Avon Park. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.