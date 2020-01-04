Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98 in the Lorida area: Maintenance permit project: Crews are replacing old wood poles with new concrete poles. Motorists should expect daily lane closures Monday through Friday with one-way traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch for flagmen and workers close to the roadway.
U.S. 98 over the Kissimmee River, Lorida Creek and Istokpoga Canal: Construction project: Crews will be making structural repairs to the bridges on U.S. 98 over the Kissimmee River, Lorida Creek and Istokpoga Canal. During construction single daytime lane closures will occur. Please use caution in these areas and watch for workers in the construction zones. The contractor is Southern Road & Bridge, LLC . Estimated project completion is spring 2020.
U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Stryker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables throughout February 2020. From now through February, a crane will be in the right of way and a multi-lane closure will be in use. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to and in the roadway.
U.S. 27 at South Highlands Avenue (Sebring Parkway): Maintenance permit project: Crews are working in the shoulder of the Wawa on the northbound side and will be constructing a right turn lane. Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on U.S. 27 at South Highlands Avenue beginning through Friday, Jan. 31. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.
U.S. 27 from the Sun Pure Road to Stratford Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing sewer and water mains. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway both northbound and southbound.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 66 between South Hammock Road and U.S. 27: Construction project: Crews will be replacing sections of guardrail along SR 66 from U.S. 27 to South Hammock Road. Motorists should expect one lane closed during construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The contractor is Acme Barricades, L.C. Expected completion is early 2020.