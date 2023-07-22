Final paving for Stryker Road will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is expected to take two to four days, depending on weather and traffic.

If residents and motorists can avoid Stryker Road from Olivia Drive to U.S. 27 from Aug. 1-4, the paving operation will go faster and could potentially be done in only two days. Alternate routes include West Avon Boulevard and West Stratford Road to access U.S. 27 or North Olivia Drive to West Taunton Road and on to U.S. 27.

