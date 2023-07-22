Final paving for Stryker Road will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is expected to take two to four days, depending on weather and traffic.
If residents and motorists can avoid Stryker Road from Olivia Drive to U.S. 27 from Aug. 1-4, the paving operation will go faster and could potentially be done in only two days. Alternate routes include West Avon Boulevard and West Stratford Road to access U.S. 27 or North Olivia Drive to West Taunton Road and on to U.S. 27.
Be aware that paving will be done under live traffic conditions using flaggers, personnel to temporarily close side streets, and will be a “moving” operation as it proceeds along Stryker Road. Be prepared for delays of 15-25 minutes to allow paving operations to move along the road.
The final paving operation will complete all connections to side streets, asphalt drives and the final asphalt on to Stryker Road.
Actions to take: Be alert. Pay attention to work crews’ directions. Drive slowly and cautiously through the work zone as workers will close to live traffic. Most importantly, be patient.
Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along U.S. 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.
U.S. 27 at South Lakeview Road: Construction project: Crews will be widening U.S. 27 at South Lakeview Road for off-set left turns. Additional work includes constructing asphalt bulb-outs and installing a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 27 and South Lakeview Road. Use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.
Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound U.S. 27 at Lakeview Road from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is summer 2023.
U.S. 27 from south of S.R. 70 to north of S.R. 70: Construction project: Intersection improvements. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement, resurfacing S.R. 70 and U.S. 27 near the intersection, shoulder work, drainage improvements, signalization, and lighting, and signing and pavement markings.
Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures on U.S. 27 and S.R. 70 near the intersection.
S.R. 70 eastbound and westbound traffic has been shifted to the newly constructed travel lanes.
The driveways for Circle K and the BP Station will be impacted while crews place concrete at the intersection. Motorists will need to access Circle K from S.R. 70 and BP from U.S. 27. The Circle K driveway off U.S. 27 will be utilized as an exit only and the BP driveway off S.R. 70 will be utilized as an exit only. Estimated completion is summer 2023.
U.S. 98 from Afton Road to Associate Boulevard: Utility permit project: Beginning Monday, July 24, 2023, crews will be boring along the shoulder of U.S. 98 eastbound, under the railroad tracks. Watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.