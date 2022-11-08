SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County knew they were serving more students this year than last. With last month’s survey results in hand, they have a good idea how many more students they have.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the grand total minus the prekindergarten students last year during the October survey week was 11,932.
The district doesn’t receive full funding for the prekindergarten students so he removes them from the total, he noted. After the count from last month, it looks like the district is up 245 students with a total of 12,177.
Also, there are more students in the Family Empowerment programs with last year having 508 students and this year 625, Averyt said. The district doesn’t receive funding for the Family Empowerment students, but adding those numbers in for a K-12 total — last year there were 12,440 students and this year 12,802.
“We projected 12,735 so it looks like we are going to make our FTE,” he said.
Student enrollment numbers are based on a term called Full Time Equivalent (FTE) with each regular K-12 student counted as one FTE. School districts receive state funding based on their FTE numbers. There are various factors that adjust the final FTE count, which is weighted (adjusted) based on those factors.
The Family Empowerment Educational Options program involves a scholarship eligibility that is based on family income and provides the option for K-12 students to attend a participating private school.
The October enrollment count showed Sebring High with 1,810 students, which could be the school’s highest count.
Averyt said at one point Sebring High’s enrollment was down to 1,200, when students were attending the virtual school during the pandemic. But, since students have returned to the brick and mortar schools the numbers are up.
But, 1,810 is high for Sebring High, which has been averaging about 1,700 students.
Also, Family Empowerment has a program designed to offer families of students with disabilities, as young as 3 years of age, access to additional education options.
The Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s alternative school for those with disciplinary issues, had an enrollment of 60 in the October count.
Averyt said the Academy has three portables with a total capacity of 66 along with the two permanent rooms for a total capacity of about 100, but that would be packed. The Academy is pretty full right now.