LAKE PLACID — An auto negligence lawsuit has been filed against the county by a 73-year-old female resident of Lake Placid, whose vehicle was struck by an Emergency Services SUV at a Lake Placid intersection on July 19, 2020.
The female/plaintiff is representing herself in the lawsuit that was filed Oct. 12 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
The lawsuit complaint states the woman was driving a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, which was struck by an Emergency Services SUV that failed to stop at a red light.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Interlake Boulevard and Main Street in Lake Placid.
The driver of the EMS vehicle was cited by police and found “at fault” and given a traffic warning, according to the complaint.
The Lake Placid Police traffic crash report shows the driver of the county vehicle was at fault and was given a traffic warning for failure to yield right of way.
According to the court complaint, the operator of the defendant’s vehicle admittedly failed to utilize appropriate controls, i.e. speed, visual awareness, braking, etc. and entered the intersection without stopping and without “due regard” for other vehicles disregarding the red light.
The Emergency Services SUV struck the side rear portion of the plaintiff’s car causing $3,753 in damage, which resulted in a commensurate devaluation of almost $4,000.
“Upon information and belief, defendant’s driver failed to properly utilize or activate emergency lights or sirens and entered the intersection without proper caution and did not come to a full stop as required by Florida Statue,” the complaint states.
The complaint notes that the plaintiff has been receiving medical treatments resulting from the defendant’s negligence.
The plaintiff seeks the court to award a judgment from the defendant in the amount of $48,753.