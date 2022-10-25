SEBRING — To recognize and celebrate the hundreds of dedicated tourism professionals who provide exceptional customer service and ensure visitors create special memories with their families and friends throughout their time visiting Highlands County, Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) created the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards.
The 2022 winners of eight tourism-related categories will be announced at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Highlands County Board of County Commission chambers (600 S. Commerce Avenue in Sebring).