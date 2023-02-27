SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners voted Tuesday to retain the status quo.
“I just think there’s an irony in any governmental motion to do nothing,” Commissioner Don Elwell said before a vote that denied a request to require private property owners in the Carter Creek Mega-Parcel to get environmental clearance before clearing their land.
By doing nothing, however, commissioners protected private owner property rights and put the burden of compliance with federal and state endangered species laws, at least for small patches of habitat, in the hands of landowners.
With their vote, commissioners also told County Attorney Sherry Sutphen that their “legislative intent” is to keep regulations as they are. Sutphen submitted the agenda item, in part, to get direction from the Board of County Commissioners on what they wanted done, or not done.
In the meantime, it’s unknown if landowners in the Carter Creek Mega-Parcel will be able to develop their parcels or find buyers. The area sits north of Arbuckle Creek Road and east of Powerline Road. As part of the Lake Wales Wildlife and Environmental Area, it’s home to many listed plant and animal species.
The county’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Regulations allow people whose land has two acres or less of xeric upland — scrub habitat — to get a land clearing permit without an environmental clearance report and/or formal approval.
However, people are prohibited from harming protected and/or endangered species like gopher tortoise and/or sand skinks — a federally protected species. Doing so could result in arrest and either jail time or fines, according to county staff.
Officials with the county’s Natural Resources Advisory Commission and the state’s Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said Tuesday that they have looked for ways to protect the county’s dwindling scrub habitat and protected species while also protecting landowners from getting in trouble. Their solution was the proposed change.
FWC biologist Jennifer Myers said that, with approximately 230 acres of the mega-parcel in private hands and 37 documented species in the area, the state wants to buy up private parcels. With help from The Nature Conservancy, they’ve gotten between four and six each year.
Landowners however, said conservationists don’t offer enough for their land while conservation easements prevent them from building or selling.
Patrick Williams, who owns 11 parcels in the Carter Creek area and another 80 parcels in the Flamingo Villas area, said he’s “taking a beating” by not being able to develop or sell parcels.
“If you pass this, they’re worthless,” Williams told commissioners.
He said the state has offered $5,000 to $8,000 per lot when market value is five times that.
Jared Eddy, local citrus grower, noted that the state has land “everywhere” in the county already, and pleaded with commissioners not to take private landowner rights away from them.
Pam Fentress, another grower in favor of property owner rights, warned that allowing such a policy in the Carter Creek area would translate to similar policies in other parts of the county.
“It’s precedent-setting,” Fentress said.
Commissioners heard from Josh Gaskin, director of Conservation at Archbold Biological Station, who warned that rejecting the proposal would “be a step backward” on conservation.
Charles “Buck” MacLaughlin, range director of operations for Avon Park Air Force Range, said requiring environmental clearance would help the range by not making it the only “island” for endangered species in the area.
The conservative easements around the base, he said, also protect the military mission there by keeping development from encroaching on it.
Members of the Audubon Society said the Carter Creek Mega-Parcel needs more protection, not less. Kurt Olsen, an environmental consultant, said having potential residential land mixed into a conservation area is tough when the typical land management tool is prescribed burning.
Frank Youngman, citrus grower, argued that wildlife can migrate to someone’s property. He wants to see the environment protected, but asked who’s going to fund it and how.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac added that, with species in Carter Creek not found anywhere else, state and federal officials need to work harder to acquire those lands themselves.
“If you want all of it, buy all of it,” Kirouac said.