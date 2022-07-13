SEBRING — Rural municipalities often turn to larger governments to do their long-range planning services on a daily basis.
Last week, county officials told the Board of County Commission that they no longer have enough staff to perform that function for the town.
Planning and Development Manager Melony Culpepper said the intent is to just not renew the interlocal agreement with the town when it expires Sept. 30.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, a former town councilwoman, said the town had stuck with the county for development services because both the town’s and county’s development codes are the same. When the county commission approved the Lake Placid Regional Plan in January, they cemented the final piece of a 17-year effort to coordinate development efforts between the town and county.
Those new rules now govern land development from State Road 70 north to Lake Apthorpe and Lake Francis, excluding the major platted subdivisions of Highlands Park Estates, Leisure Lakes, Placid Lakes and Sun ‘N Lakes South.
Culpepper told commissioners on Tuesday that the county and town will still work together with regard to major developments. However, she said her office no longer has the staff to do day-to-day planning tasks for the town.
Currently, Lake Placid is the only municipality receiving that service from Highlands County Development Services. Sebring and Avon Park have their daily planning services handled by the Central Florida Regional Planning Council staff.
If the county can fill some vacant positions in her department, Culpepper said, the county may be able to renew the agreement.