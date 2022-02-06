LAKE PLACID — Peter Hernandez and his wife Jeisse bought a slice of property just south of the Town of Lake Placid about a year ago. The couple were in for a major surprise when they found out the property encompassed an abandoned roadside attraction. If the surprises stopped there, that’d be special, however, they found out the property at 2108 U.S. 27 S. revealed a brick ranch-style house that had been hidden by more than a decade of trees and woods reclamation.
“Someone I talked to from Home Depot said the house was finished in 1959,” Peter said.
He had not seen any records at that point yet to corroborate the date of the home. In fact, finding any concrete information on the plantation is like finding a needle in a haystack. Most of the information mentions the plantation and its abandonment.
“I like it,” Jeisse said. “I like the open concept. It’s a diamond that needs to be polished. I couldn’t believe the house was as solid as it is.”
Jeisse is thrilled with the windows that let in natural light, once the trees were trimmed. The couple estimates the house will take roughly 12 months to be perfect.
The Hollywood, Florida couple bought the 30 acres of property after a long search and properties selling before they could even place bids on them. When the property, formerly known as Plantation Paradise, went back on the market the couple considered themselves lucky to finally get some land in their desired location. They had no idea they would have a “raw diamond,” Jeisse said. Plantation Paradise was founded by the late Harold “Jake” Emminger.
When they first took possession of the property, they saw the iconic, larger-than-life pineapple by the side of U.S. 27 and the store that sold the plantation’s pineapple juices, jams, T-shirts, souvenirs and even pineapple toothpaste. After determining the shop and the prodigious pineapple, they began the elephantine process of clearing the fruit of an osprey’s nest and cutting through the trees underneath it. When the fruit was plucked free, the Hernandez’s saw a “Juice” sign. Residents took notice of the work they were doing on the property and many stopped to share their nostalgic tales of getting pineapple slushies with their parents and grandparents before Paradise Plantation closed with Emminger’s retirement in 2004.
A photograph showing the pineapple lit up at night posted on social media received an astounding amount of positive remarks, likes and promises to support the business. Peter said many people have stopped to meet them and encourage them.
The couple loved the idea and wanted people to have that experience once again. The work has continued with fencing the property for their cattle and clearing a path for people to park. The shop will take about 18 months before it is habitable. Besides being abandoned for nearly two decades, Hurricane Irma sent part of a large mango tree into the roof. There is extensive water and other damage. The damage was so bad Peter apologetically said he couldn’t let anyone inside. However, the silver lining with that mango tree is Jeisse has been able to plant 164 trees from it. She wants to use as many local plants and products as possible.
“We are keeping the contour of the land,” Peter said as he showed a site being cleared.
Another pleasant surprise was the pond teaming with wildlife, both above and below the surface. Jeisse, an orchid aficionado, plans on placing many of her tropical plants around the area. After seeing an old Cypress Gardens post card left from within the shop, she wants to add a pretty bridge across the pond. There were several packages of post cards left in the shop.
“There’s a lot of kids in the area that like the outdoors,” Peter said.
With the pond full of fish, it would be a great way for families to spend time together.
“If we have a bridge, they can go there and practice catch and release,” Peter said. “If you want to teach a kid how to fish and they want to do it on the pond, I don’t have a problem with that. If we could do that, I want this place to be what it used to be. People used to come out here. We have heard stories that used to be where they come up for dates, you know, to meet up and stuff like that.”