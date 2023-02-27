LAKE PLACID — Alexandra Maxwell and Javier Alvarez were the highlight for train passengers this last weekend as the U.S. Sugar Express took passengers on trips from Sebring to Lake Placid and Lake Placid south. The two dressed in period costumes and greeted the guests (she in her hooped dress and he in his tux) as ticket holders arrived for their steam engine train rides.

The couple met at a Medieval Festival in Hollywood, Florida and have been a team ever since. Maxwell said, “We do reenactments and dances at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, which was literally shipped from Spain and set up in Miami.”

