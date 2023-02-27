LAKE PLACID — Alexandra Maxwell and Javier Alvarez were the highlight for train passengers this last weekend as the U.S. Sugar Express took passengers on trips from Sebring to Lake Placid and Lake Placid south. The two dressed in period costumes and greeted the guests (she in her hooped dress and he in his tux) as ticket holders arrived for their steam engine train rides.
The couple met at a Medieval Festival in Hollywood, Florida and have been a team ever since. Maxwell said, “We do reenactments and dances at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, which was literally shipped from Spain and set up in Miami.”
Maxwell wears her 1565 gown for special events there.
The couple also perform at Renaissance festivals and conventions throughout Florida. Maxwell was hired as a Southern Bell by the Garden Club of Lake Placid for a recent holiday event.
Alvarez is vice president of Royal Chessman, a stage combat acting group based in Hollywood, Florida.
Maxwell will be hosting her historical fashion show at the April 15-16 Heritage Festival at the Edna Pearce-Lockett Estate near the Kissimmee River. Alvarez will feature his conquistador armor.
Vicky Maxwell, Alexandra’s mom, said, ”She started making little costumes when she was 5 years old. When she was 13, I bought her a sewing machine. Now she has over 30 outfits in my closet.”
The first gown she created represents the era of the founding of St. Augustine, Florida in 1565. The Maxwells moved to Lake Placid in 2012 after giving up the busyness of Delray Beach.
Alexandra loves history and her talent as a seamstress focuses on history. Vicky, who home-schooled her daughter, taught her all about the history of Florida.
Alexandra also teaches Irish dance at Attitudes Dance Studio in Lake Placid and runs Highlands Costumes and Historical Re-enactments.