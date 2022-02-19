SEBRING — For 63 years, the elderly couple spent their days living the ups and downs of life. They leaned on each other throughout their marriage up until their final days.
The bodies of Larry and Betty Wells were found last week in their Memorial Drive home.
Sadly, Larry Wells died from a brain aneurism as a result of a fall he had taken while out walking. A story in the Feb. 13 issue indicated that he had gone to the hospital following the fall.
According to the couple’s daughter, Debbie Woodahl, her father refused a hospital visit and returned home after being treated by medics so that he could be there to care for his beloved Betty. She had Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder that eventually makes it difficult to walk and/or talk.
Woodahl believes her dad died sometime that same day he fell. Her mother died later of natural causes. They were found following a wellness check on Feb. 11. Woodhahl was scheduled to be here this week, but came early when she received the news.
“Dad refused to go to the hospital because of Mom. He wanted to stay home and take care of her,” she said, adding that he would often take short walks for exercise.
The couple moved to Sebring 30 years ago from Auburn, Indiana.
Larry Joe Wells, 86, and Betty Joan Wells, 85, passed away in their home within days of each other.
They are survived by their daughter, Debbie Woodahl, and her husband, Doug, of Montana; brother Will of Daytona Beach; sister, Phyllis Bryan of Lavonia, Michigan; brother-in-law, Pete Rossi of Wyandotte, Michigan; sister-in-law, Linda Wells of Michigan; stepsister, Debbie White-Smith of Virginia; extended family, beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
They will be inurned at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.