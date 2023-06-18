An afternoon on the lake on a windy day in Sebring quickly became a harrowing day for an older couple on Friday when they fell off their personal watercraft and the man starting getting chest pains.
Assistance from a nearby boater and quick response from Sebring Fire Rescue (Station 15) averted a tragedy.
Sebring Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley and a firefighter described what happened on Lake Jackson at Veterans Beach.
The couple had just purchased a personal watercraft and were on the lake having fun, when they were thrown off the watercraft. In the fall, the tether that cuts the engine off came off the operator’s wrist so the watercraft kept going.
The couple ended up being separated from the watercraft and about 100 yards from shore on a windy day.
They called 911 to report they were in distress with the man having chest pains and they couldn’t get back to shore.
The woman decided to try to get back to shore.
A nearby boater and person on a personal watercraft arrived at the man’s location, but they couldn’t get him into the boat.
The Fire Rescue team arrived within minutes of the 911 call and launched its rescue boat to rescue the man while they got a line out to help the woman as she neared one of the boat ramps.
The man was checked by EMS at the scene and was apparently OK and didn’t want to be transported to a hospital, according to Sebring Fire Rescue.