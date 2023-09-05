Haas

District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas, here in 2020 announcing the state of Florida would be seeking the death penalty in the Zephen Xaver case, says the consolidation of courts does not make sense.

 FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Judges, prosecutors and public defenders from the Florida Keys to the Panhandle are vehemently opposing an effort to shrink the number of state judicial circuits, arguing that such a move would further erode public trust in the court system.

The pushback comes as a committee carries out an order from Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz to make recommendations about the possibility of consolidating the 20 judicial circuits. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, is pushing the consolidation idea.

