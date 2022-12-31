Myanmar Suu Kyi

Then Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. On Dec. 30, 2022, the court in army-ruled Myanmar convicted Aung San Suu Kyi on more corruption charges, adding 7 years to her prison term.

 PETER DEJONG/AP PHOTO, FILE

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption Friday, sentencing her to seven years in prison in the last of a string of criminal cases against her, a legal official said.

The court’s action leaves her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison after a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021.

