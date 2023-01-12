TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court Tuesday turned to the Florida Supreme Court for help as it considers the constitutionality of a 2021 state law that enhanced penalties and created new crimes in protests that turn violent.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case to the Florida court because of what it called a “novel” issue — how to determine the meaning of the word “riot” in the law.

Recommended for you