Border Patrol Custody Death

The Border Patrol station July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. immigration officials say an 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday, May 21, 2023, the girl had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before later suffering what appeared to be a seizure. On May 17, the girl and her mother went to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station’s medical unit at least three times, CBP said.

 DAVID PIKE/VALLEY MORNING STAR via AP

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A court-appointed monitor said in January that child migrants held in medical isolation may be overlooked when Border Patrol stations get too crowded, a warning issued five months before an 8-year-old girl with a heart condition died in custody during an unusually busy period in the same Texas region he inspected.

Dr. Paul H. Wise, a pediatrics professor at Stanford University, called the death of Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez of Panama “preventable” during an interview this week while in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to look into the circumstances.

