Court picks jury for Burrell trial

Burrell

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A pool of jurors on Monday answered questions from a judge and opposing attorneys during jury selection for Nicholas William Burrell’s upcoming trial.

Opening statements in Burrell’s trial for failing to register a work truck and resisting arrest without violence starts Wednesday morning. Burrell, who became a convicted sex offender after writing a sexual letter to a minor, is required like other sex offenders, to register home address, vehicles, and internet presence, such as passwords and YouTube, Google, and other accounts. Failure to do so is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in Florida state prison.

