Court picks jury for Burrell trial

SEBRING — A pool of jurors on Monday answered questions from a judge and opposing attorneys during jury selection for Nicholas William Burrell’s upcoming trial.
Opening statements in Burrell’s trial for failing to register a work truck and resisting arrest without violence starts Wednesday morning. Burrell, who became a convicted sex offender after writing a sexual letter to a minor, is required like other sex offenders, to register home address, vehicles, and internet presence, such as passwords and YouTube, Google, and other accounts. Failure to do so is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in Florida state prison.
The anonymous citizens who answered their jury summons also answered such questions as, “Do you know any sex offenders?” A handful said they had. Two said it could affect their ability to render a fair and impartial verdict. The judge and lawyers, acting as a team, found that as a cause to dismiss.
Potential jurors included two retirees, a powerline worker, an orange grove caretaker, a nurse, a software engineer, and more.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada addressed the jurors first, explaining the meaning of reasonable doubt. He also explained that the defendant is not required to take the stand and cannot be judged for not doing so. If Burrell does not take the stand, who has the burden of proof? “The state,” the judge said.
Estrada also told the jury pool that when measuring credibility, law enforcement officers should be weighed equally with any other witness.
The Supreme Court recognizes that jurors sometimes immediately assign more credibility to police officers and other law enforcement figures when they testify. To balance that, judges and criminal lawyers instruct jurors to weigh police testimony equally as any other witness.
Burrell’s arresting officer is a Highlands County Sheriff’s detective who monitors sex offenders in the county. Detective Sgt. Louis Ramos wrote in Burrell’s arrest affidavit that he stopped by Burrell’s Sebring home during work hours. When he found Burrell at home, he asked him if he drove any work vehicles. When Burrell answered that he operated many vehicles for his employer but none were registered to him, Ramos called Hardee County to find out if Burrell drove a work vehicle.
Ramos learned that Burrell, who worked at the Hardee County Road & Bridge Department, drove a pickup truck during work. When Ramos discovered Burrell had not registered the work vehicle with Ramos’ office or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as required by Florida statute, he arrested Burrell and charged him with failing to register.
As he arrested Burrell, Ramos wrote in his arrest report, the defendant struggled against the handcuffs and resisted Ramos’ attempts to put him in his police vehicle.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo then questioned potential jurors individually, asking them if they knew a sex offender. He also asked them if they believe in following the law. If the speed limit is 55 mph and a driver drives at 56 mph, has he broken the law? Castillo asked.
Defense lawyer Robert Tucker IV, who is defending Burrell, told jurors are “the guardians of justice, standing between the defendant and the state.”
He reminded jurors that Burrell is accused of failing to register a vehicle and not accused of a new sex offense. He also asked a potential juror whether having known a sex offender could render a fair and impartial verdict. “I possibly will be biased, I can’t promise to be fair and impartial.”
Most of the jurors said they could be fair and impartial and agreed to weigh police testimony equal to anyone else who testifies.
“This is simply a registration case,” Tucker repeated to prospective jurors.
After voir dire ended, the two lawyers sat down to pick their jurors. By 12:45, they had six jurors and one alternate. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.