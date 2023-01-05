TALLAHASSEE — A state appeals court Wednesday dealt a setback to the parents of a victim of the Parkland school shooting who have weighed filing a lawsuit against gun maker Smith & Wesson and a store that sold a semi-automatic rifle used in the 2018 attack.

A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s decision to dismiss an attempt to obtain what the court called an “advisory opinion” that could have helped Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg decide whether to pursue a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson and Sunrise Tactical Supply.

Recommended for you