SEBRING — Tennis, anyone? Apparently not, as the City of Sebring moves to convert the two tennis courts at Charlie Brown Park into pickleball courts.
The City is currently seeking bids for the design and construction of the repair, resurface and conversion of the double tennis courts to pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park, 920 Hawthorne Drive.
The city has a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Wednesday with the bid deadline at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said Monday that the City Council had approved putting out to bid for the pickleball courts.
The courts have been requested by citizens and there seems to be a general consensus that Highlands County needs more pickleball courts, he said.
“With as little use that the tennis courts get, we determined we would make the conversion of Charlie Brown tennis courts to pickleball courts,” Noethlich said.
Vlad Bilukha, who was exercising at Charlie Brown Park on Monday, said he played tennis there about two months ago.
He noted the courts do look bad in some places with the cracks in the pavement.
“Good for them ... it’s time to fix it,” Bilukha said, when told that pickleball courts were replacing the tennis courts.
He has played pickleball before and didn’t believe there was a problem with the courts being converted for pickleball play.
The summary of work for the project states there are two existing tennis courts that need to be converted into six permanent pickleball courts, a singles/warm up court and blank area intended for sun shelter. The sun shelter construction is not part of this project. That will be added by the city upon completion of this project.
The city’s request for bids states it is the intent of to secure a qualified contractor to design a plan and construct the resurface, restriping and conversion of the existing tennis courts. The scope of services for the contract will be for all design, labor and materials needed to complete the work specified herein.
Project completion is 90 days from the Notice to Proceed, according to Sebring’s request for proposals.
USA Pickleball notes the following about the increasingly popular sport:
• A fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
• Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.
• Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.
• Played as doubles or singles.
• Can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.