TALLAHASSEE — Nine months after a Florida federal judge blocked a requirement that airplane passengers and other travelers wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an appeals court next week will take up a Biden administration challenge to the ruling.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing Jan. 17 in Miami, as U.S. Department of Justice attorneys argue that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the authority to require people to wear masks on planes, trains and buses to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

