Britain Migration Rwanda

Stand Up To Racism campaigners hold banners outside the High Court in London, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Judges at Britain’s High Court say the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal. But two judges also ruled that the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport.

 KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday in a victory for the government’s controversial policy.

But the judges also said the government failed to consider the individual circumstances of the people it has tried to deport, signaling further legal battles ahead before anyone is put on a plane to East Africa.

