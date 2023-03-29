TALLAHASSEE — With judges divided about what it means to post threats, a state appeals court upheld the detention of a Duval County public-school student who had a “kill list” of teachers.

A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision Monday, rejected arguments that the state did not have probable cause that the student violated a law that makes it illegal to “send, post or transmit” threats.

Recommended for you