TALLAHASSEE — In the latest round of battles about the Apalachicola River, environmental groups are asking a federal appeals court to hear arguments in a challenge to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decisions that affect water flowing into the Northwest Florida river.

The National Wildlife Federation, the Florida Wildlife Federation and the Apalachicola Bay and River Keeper filed a 95-page brief this month at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as they seek to overturn a 2021 district-court decision backing the Army Corps.

