From left, Judge Dale Durrer, historian Zann Nelson, Ron Hill and Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say pose with a portrait of Pete Hill in the Culpeper County Circuit Court in Culpeper, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Hill is the first African-American to be featured in a portrait displayed in the courthouse. The painting is slated to go over the jury room door, behind Judge Durrer’s bench.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/THE STAR-EXPONENT via AP

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Pete Hill represents the best of Culpeper.

The native son was an amazing, well-rounded professional baseball player who achieved hitting stats at the time that rivaled those of the much more famous Babe Ruth.

