The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by three as of the Thursday update. Highlands now has a total of 90 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations are 31 with 30 residents and 1 non-resident. The number of deaths remained at 7.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 38,828 cases have been confirmed with deaths reaching 1,600.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 1,574 with 1,477 negative tests results of which 38 are non-Florida residents. One result has come back inconclusive and six are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 5.7%.
Of the 90 positive cases in Highlands County, 89 are residents and 1 non-resident. The cases include 45 male and 44 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 826 pushing the state to 38,828 confirmed cases; 1,015 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 61, bringing the total to 1,600.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 30 Hispanic, 51 non-Hispanic and two unknown/no data. The cases by race are 47 white, 23 black, 17 other and two unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 594 positive cases with 194 hospitalizations and 30 deaths. Polk has also administered 9,412 tests, of which 8,810 have come back with negative results.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 22 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 35 cases with no deaths; Glades has 6 cases with 1 death and DeSoto County has 42 positive cases with 5 deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 13,585 confirmed and 454 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,245,622 with 74,844 deaths and 189,910 recovered. Worldwide the number of positive cases has increased to 3,813,123 with 267,233 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.