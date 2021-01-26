The number of new COVID-19 cases continue to see smaller increases, with state, local and national cases down compared to where they were a week ago. The state of Florida has seen a total of 1,658,169 cases since the pandemic started with 8,720 new cases over the previous day, one of the smaller increases seen in the past two weeks. The positivity rate for new cases was 9.56%.
Highlands County had a modest increase of 20 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Monday update. There have now been a total 6,187 cases. Of those, 6,124 cases are residents, with 63 non-residents also testing positive in the county. Testing was down slightly, as the county saw the fewest processed tests since Jan. 10, but the low number of cases resulted in a positivity rate of 10.99% for new cases, which is the highest Highlands County has seen since last Thursday.
Deaths remained at 244 and current hospitalizations were at 45, as of Monday afternoon.
The county gave seven vaccinations on Sunday, with all seven of those being the first shot in the series. There have now been 4,754 people vaccinated, with 4,345 getting the first dose and 409 getting both shots.
As is the case throughout the country, while the number of cases are going down, deaths remain relatively high, as the state reported an additional 153 deaths. There have now been 25,446 resident deaths and 403 non-resident deaths for a total of 25,849 statewide.
The state gave just 5,000 vaccines on Sunday, the lowest number over the last 14 days.
Across the nation, the COVID Tracking Project reported 142,949 new cases and 1,709,230 tests processed in its Monday evening report. Hospitalizations were down to 110,628, which is much better than two weeks ago when the number was over 131,000. The report shows a significant decrease in deaths, which were reported at 1,940, the lowest it’s been over the past seven days.
California’s new cases continue to be low, as there were 27,007 reported on Monday, although there were also 328 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has passed the 25 million-case barrier, with 25.2 million cases and 420,267 deaths.
Globally, the case count has reached 99.56 million and there have been 2.14 million deaths.