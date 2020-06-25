AVON PARK — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Avon Park City Council did not approve the request for a Juneteenth event that would have included a Celebration of Life for the late George Floyd.
Arnold Wilson and the Juneteenth Committee hoped to hold a Juneteenth Celebration on July 3 at the MLK, Jr. Memorial Field on Delaney Avenue. With plans to have free food and activities for children, Wilson informed the city that up to 500 people were expected to attend.
During Monday’s virtual City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said he had concerns about having such a large gathering with the COVID-19 case numbers increasing and the Department of Health recommending masks and social distancing.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there would have to be road closures for the planned parade and insurance for the event.
It was noted that July 3 is a holiday so any city staff working to assist the event would have to be paid extra for the holiday.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the governor is still encouraging groups of less than 50 people.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she had mixed feelings about it and wasn’t ready for large gatherings.
“I do respect the Juneteenth event and the celebration of Mr. Floyd,” she said.
She didn’t want the city to be blamed because it allowed the event to happen, Gray said.
Anderson suggested that an organized drive-by parade would be better. It could be longer and on a more straight road so it could be almost like a parade where people would stay in their vehicles and not have a gathering.
“We have to be respectful of the pandemic that is going on,” he said.
Anderson noted that the City of Avon Park is having its Fourth of July fireworks, but the food trucks and music will not happen because of the pandemic.
Schrader said Wilson was having trouble with his computer and was unable to join the virtual meeting.
Some of the council members noted that the event could be postponed to later in the year.