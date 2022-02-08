SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County continues to have staffing issues due to those missing work during the COVID pandemic.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said it is definitely a juggle still trying to cover classroom — even with substitutes. Attendance remains a true issue with students being out.
The effects of COVID continues to be a struggle for the district to deal with, Lethbridge said.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said in an effort to recruit substitutes, “we are reaching out to our parents for support.”
The district is in the process of sending out a flyer to parents asking them to join our team as a substitute, she said.
“We will be sending the flyer home with our elementary students, pushing it out on social media, and providing copies for all schools to place in their front office,” Ball said.
Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward said all schools have struggled.
“I have heard about other schools and their numbers, but I can not speak about their campuses with certainty,” he said. “As for Lake Placid Middle, it ebbs and flows. Some weeks are better than others and really we take it day by day.”
COVID impacts individuals differently, he said. Some of our teachers have been able to bounce right back and with others there are lingering effects.
“We literally take it day by day and fill in the gaps each morning. Here is what I will say about our staff and our culture at Lake Placid Middle, every staff member on our campus is willing to pitch in and serve kids,” Ward said.
In mid January, following new guidelines from the state, the district modified its protocols for students who test positive for COVID-19, and the duration for which they must quarantine.
If a student tests positive, the student must quarantine until 10 days have passed since the date of onset of symptoms or positive test, the student has had no fever for 24 hours and the student’s other symptoms are improving.
Students may return sooner if the student is asymptomatic and the student receives a negative result from a clinical COVID test.
Protocols for students who have been in close contract with a COVID-positive individual have not changed by this new guidance.
If a student is in close contact with a COVID-positive individual, as specified in Emergency Rule 64DER21-15, the parent or legal guardians of the child may choose to allow their child to attend school and school activities as long as the child has no symptoms or may choose to quarantine their child for no longer than seven days after the last contact with the positive individual.