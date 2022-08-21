While COVID-19 numbers are on the decline in the United States and Florida, Highlands County’s death toll remains high, as the New York Times is showing the county with eight more deaths over the past week, bringing the total to 728. The county has recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths in the past three weeks.

New cases in the state are down nearly 30% in the last two weeks, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 6,483 per day. Florida has averaged fewer than 7,000 new cases a day for three consecutive days. You would have to go back to May to find when that last happened.

