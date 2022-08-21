While COVID-19 numbers are on the decline in the United States and Florida, Highlands County’s death toll remains high, as the New York Times is showing the county with eight more deaths over the past week, bringing the total to 728. The county has recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths in the past three weeks.
New cases in the state are down nearly 30% in the last two weeks, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 6,483 per day. Florida has averaged fewer than 7,000 new cases a day for three consecutive days. You would have to go back to May to find when that last happened.
CDC is reporting Florida with a total of 6.95 million cases and 79,017 deaths.
The Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 3,817 hospitalized as of Saturday morning, which is a decrease of 386 from a week ago. ICU cases declined once again, with HHS showing 423 as of Saturday morning, a decline of 39 from last week.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a seven-day average of 93,741 new cases per day, which is the lowest total since June 20, 2022. Overall, there have been 93.24 million cases and 1.036 million deaths in the U.S.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. with giving an average of 82,806 vaccinations per day over the last week and 608 million doses in all.
Globally, the number of vaccines given has slowed down, with Bloomberg reporting an average of 8.79 million doses given per day over the last week. Of those, 2.35 million are people getting their first vaccine dose. A total of 12.5 million doses have been given worldwide.
Globally, there have been 595.2 million cases and 6.45 million deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 26 million cases and 68,937 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.