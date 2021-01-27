The number of new COVID-19 cases continue to see smaller increases, with state, local and national cases down compared to where they were a week ago. The state of Florida has seen a total of 1,667,763 cases since the pandemic started with 9,594 new cases over the previous day, still one of the smaller increases seen in the past two weeks. The positivity rate for new cases was 9.19%.
Highlands County had an increase of 50 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday update. There have now been a total 6,236 cases. Of those, 6,173 cases are residents, with 63 non-residents also testing positive in the county. Testing was down slightly, as the county saw the second highest number of processed tests since since Jan. 21, resulting in a positivity rate of 13.59% for new cases, which is the highest Highlands County has seen since Jan. 21.
Deaths rose slightly to 247 and current hospitalizations were at 51, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The county gave 177 vaccinations on Monday, with 42 of those being the first shot in the series. There have now been 4,807 people vaccinated, with 4,262 getting the first dose and 545 getting both shots.
As is the case throughout the country, while the number of cases are going down, deaths remain relatively high, as the state reported an additional 281 deaths. There have now been 25,673 resident deaths and 407 non-resident deaths for a total of 26,080 statewide.
The state gave just 31,270 vaccines on Monday, which is relatively low compared to two weeks ago.
Across the nation, the COVID Tracking Project reported 133,067 new cases and 1,696,188 tests processed in its Tuesday evening report. Hospitalizations were down to 109,936, which is much better than two weeks ago when the number was over 131,000. The report shows a significant decrease in deaths, which were reported at 1,593, the lowest it’s been over the past seven days.
California’s new cases continue to be low, as there were 17,028 reported on Tuesday, although there were also 409 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has passed the 25 million-case barrier, with 25.3 million cases and 423,010 deaths.
Globally, the case count has reached 100 million and there have been 2.15 million deaths.