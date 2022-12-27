SEBRING — Circuit Court Judges Peter Estrada and Angela Cowden will switch places after Jan. 1.
Estrada, who manages the swollen felony criminal docket, including murder cases, will move to the civil division in Highlands County in the new year. Cowden, the administrative judge in Highlands County, will leave civil division and take over the felony docket.
“We judges rotate assignments every couple of years or so,” Estrada said. “I have served as civil judge before becoming felony court judge.”
Cowden, a 10th Judicial Circuit Court judge since June 2008, has also served several stints as the felony judge in Highlands County. Judges sit in for other judges while they’re on vacation or leave.
Estrada, who has presided over some of the oldest murder cases this year – he sentenced Ivan Sanders to life in Florida State Prison earlier this month, will be leaving the county’s two death penalty cases in Cowden’s capable hands.
Cowden, who also serves as the county’s administrative judge, will preside over pretrial hearings for Florida vs. Zephen Xaver until his trial, which could take place in the first quarter of 2023. Xaver is accused of shooting five local women to death in SunTrust Bank in Jan. 23, 2019. The surviving families have put public pressure on judges to schedule jury selection. The May 2022 trial was postponed after Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill told Estrada that she would not be ready in time.
The second capital case, that of Florida vs. Joseph Ables, concerns the 2018 shooting of a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy investigating the shooting of a cat. Ables, a Marine veteran whose lawyer says has PTSD, shot Deputy William Gentry Jr. five times. The shooting occurred on Ables’ front porch as Gentry and Ables were feet apart. Gentry had raised dispatchers on the radio and was checking Ables’ ID when the defendant pulled a gun and fired.
Cowden will have to preside over pretrial hearings in each of those capital cases while handling a felony docket that can see as many as 400 pretrial hearings a week. Motions – for reduced bond, change of plea, to suppress evidence – can take longer.
No problem for Cowden, who, like Estrada, is a former prosecutor and veteran at presiding in court.
Civil judges hear cases filed by an individual, business or government agencies. The division has jurisdiction over a broad category of cases, including foreclosures, tort actions, contract disputes, products liability issues, malpractice matters, and infringements of intellectual property.
Estrada will soon pore over case material he’ll be handling. One of those ongoing civil cases was filed by Susan Gentry, mother of the fallen deputy. She is suing Ables for more than $100,000 in a wrongful death suit.
Cowden will soon hand that file over to Estrada.