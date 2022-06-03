SEBRING — Robert Jaycob Cozier, the man who took police on a high-speed chase as his girlfriend screamed for help from the vehicle’s passenger side window, got more than two years in prison Wednesday. His driver license also was suspended for two years.
Cozier will be given credit for the year he’s spent in jail, which means he’ll spend another year in jail before he’s released.
He was originally charged with five counts: aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, carjacking, fleeing and eluding a police officer, domestic battery, and false imprisonment. An agreement with prosecutors allowed him to plead no contest to one count of fleeing and eluding as well as one count of aggravated assault.
He politely answered “Yes, your honor” when Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked him if he had reviewed the plea agreement and other questions.
Estrada sentenced Cozier to 26 months on each count, to be served concurrently.
Cozier had been free on bond until a court heard a recording of him breaking a no-contact order with his victim.
The chase, which occurred in April 2021, began after Cozier and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation in their home. She got in her car to leave, but he forced her into the passenger seat and took control of the car.
Cozier drove to the Quality Inn on U.S. 27, where a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the pair. Crozier then backed up toward the officer and his canine, nearly hitting them. He then drove off, with the woman’s body half out the front passenger window, screaming for someone to save her. Cozier hit speeds in excess of 100 mph on U.S. 27 as multiple Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies trailed behind him, their lights on and sirens blaring.
The chase ended when his car broke down.
At his first appearance in April 2021, the court ordered him not to contact the victim; he pled not guilty but stayed in jail until he met a $40,000 bond that June. Prosecutors wanted him back in court after they discovered Cozier had called his girlfriend from jail a month later. Jailed defendants often call their domestic partners to convince them to drop the charges, so prosecutors asked the court to raise his bond.
“This happens all the time,” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun at the time. “The defendant contacts the victim to soften her persistence on seeking charges. On top of that, the two are discussing details of the case. The defense would love to play this recording to the jury.”
Estrada then raised his bond another $10,000, which kept Cozier in jail awaiting trial.
Cozier indicated he wanted to make a deal with prosecutors in April, but the plea hearing was continued until Wednesday.