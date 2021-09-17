SEBRING — The apartment building proposal for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property is moving forward with various approvals needed before the multi-million dollar construction project can begin.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA Board approved on Monday both the facade design and Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the proposed building at 139 North Ridgewood Drive.
The City’s Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday also approved the Comprehensive Plan Amendment.
The Historic Preservation Commission was going to consider approval of the facade design application at its Sept. 9 meeting, but they didn’t have a quorum, Vazquez noted. The CRA is waiting for a new meeting date to present the facade application.
The first reading of the Comprehensive Plan Amendment will go before the City Council at its Sept. 21 meeting.
“It is a great project to incorporate new living opportunities in downtown Sebring,” Vazquez said of the building plans for 139 N. Ridgewood Drive. “We have never had a project of this size, so that is encouraging to help fill that [housing/rental] supply and demand issue that we have within, I think, the entire county.
“If we can get apartments and people living in the downtown to utilize all of the other businesses that we are working so hard to bring in, that is a perfect combination for us.”
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said, “It’s coming together. We go to the City Council next week, which is one of the final steps for that. It’s moving along and still making progress.”
After the developer referred to the project as a four-story building, the agenda item on the land use change states the proposed structure will be five stories high.
Highlands News-Sun asked Leidel how many stories are proposed for the building?
Leidel responded, “I have heard it called four, five and six. I am going to defer to the developer. I believe it is a four-story building with parking on the first floor and then three residential floors above that. I know they are looking for 60 feet high.”
The plans show four stories plus “floor five” being the “rooftop amenity deck,” which includes a pool, rooftop restaurant and “skyview” bar.
The city-initiated application amending the Sebring Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Element adds a new Future Land Use Classification of High-Density Mixed-Use Redevelopment with Site Specific Application to 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, for a residential building.
This city-initiated application is in two parts:
• The creation of a new Future Land Use classification titled High-Density Mixed-Use Redevelopment. This new classification is designed to apply to properties with site-specific conditions.
• The assignment of the new Future Land Use classification of High-Density Mixed-Use Redevelopment to the property located at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive with site-specific conditions.
The current Planned Unit Development zoning assigned to the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property allows for 40 dwelling units per acre.
A developer has submitted a proposal to develop 50 apartment units in the building on the .43-acre site, with about 4,200 square feet of non-residential uses including retail, management office, and fitness center are proposed on the ground floor along with parking.
The zoning/land use change will allow a maximum density of 117 dwelling units per acre, which calculates to 50 dwelling units for the .43-acre property.
Construction Revolution Inc. estimated the building’s construction cost at $9 million with the total development cost to be $11 million.