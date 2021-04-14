SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved the proposal for a four-story mixed use residential building on the North Ridgewood Drive property where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was previously located.
Construction Revolution's plans for the property include covered parking spaces on the ground floor along with retail space, management office and fitness center. Floors two through four would have up to 50 apartments for rent.
The total estimated cost of the project is $11 million.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said, with the CRA Board's approval, the 30-day notice clock starts for it to go before the Sebring City Council for approval at its first meeting in June (June 1) and then the developer can come in and get to work.
Speaking about the plans for the building, Leidel said, "I think it looks phenomenal. To have an $11 million project to come to downtown Sebring, the impact that will make down here is tremendous and probably beyond what we were even expecting. We are really excited about that.
"I think that the design – with the idea of the infinity pool on the roof and the rooftop bar and parking on the ground floor and marketing to workforce housing – which is definitely a need in this area – is something that is going to be a tremendous asset and addition to the downtown area."
Leidel said the CRA doesn't have the authority to provide the incentives that Construction Revolution requested, such as the 10-year tax abatement, which would have to go before the City Council and the County Commission as well.
The company states the incentives the development team intends to seek are reasonable and, relative to the positive impact to the community, minor. Those include waiving building permit fees, utility connection fees and as many as 10-year tax abatement.
In its proposal for the property, Construction Revolution, Inc. stated, "the economic impact to what we are proposing for 'Sebring On The Circle' goes far beyond just what is housed in its four floors and white concrete elevation.
"What we are proposing will bring elegant living options to the heart of the city and we hope will be the spark for attracting additional dining, shopping & entertaining to make the circle district the attraction it should be," according to the construction firm.