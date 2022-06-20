SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved the Sophie’s Café proposal for the former Salvation Army Building at 120 North Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA purchased the property last year for $195,000, which includes a two-story building totaling more than 4,000 square feet.
The Sophie’s Café proposal called for the first floor to serve as the second location for Sophie’s Café. On the second floor would be a second location for Ed’s Barbershop, which is currently in Sebring Square, and additional suites for licensed professionals such as masseuses, nail techs and cosmetology services.
Sophie’s Café owners are husband and wife Eduardo Giraud and Yunii del Cueto.
The existing Sophie’s Café is located at 120 Sebring Square and features homemade pastries, bread and Cuban food.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the concept is approved and the agreement is approved. There will be an amendment to the agreement after the CRA determines what it will contribute to get the building up and running.
It is the oldest down there and there are a lot of plumping and electrical issues, which the CRA had planned to make improvements to already, he said. So the CRA wants to partner with Sophie’s Café to make sure that the electrical and plumbing upgrades are suitable for their needs.
There have been continued discussions about the second-floor business uses of the structure.
“We don’t know for sure if they have to have an elevator or not, which will probably be a deciding factor on what the future use of the second floor is,” Leidel said. “If it’s a public use, my understanding is you have to put an elevator in and that might be cost prohibitive.”
But, the selection committee recommended to the Board the first concept of the second location of Sophie’s Café that is really what the draw was to have that eatery downtown and variety of another restaurant, he said.