SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is in the preliminary stages of possibly purchasing a building to house a civic center, the Highlands Art League and the Sebring Historical Society.
The conceptual plans for the city’s waterfront development eliminates the Jack Stroup Civic Center and the fate of the Weigle House and Clovelly House are in question as the concept is revised.
At Thursday’s joint meeting of the Sebring City Council and the CRA Board it was revealed that the CRA is looking at purchasing the former Barnett/Bank America building, which currently houses an antique mall, to create the Sebring Culture Center.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the former bank building on South Ridgewood Drive is owned by Mike Tellschow and is for sale.
“If we wanted to purchase it for the purpose of repurposing it into the cultural art center, we would have the opportunity to do that,” Leidel said. “We have to figure out if there is enough interest in establishing a new cultural arts center in that area.”
The preliminary plan is to have the Highlands Art League, Sebring Historical Society and the Hall of Fame from Sebring International Raceway on the ground floor and utilize the second floor as a civic center.
Right now in the downtown area there is no real representation of the racetrack and with Sebring being known for the 12 Hours of Sebring, Leidel said that is something that should be an important part incorporated into the downtown.
“So if we have the Hall of Fame, we create an exhibited space for the historical society and for the art league, you would have a very nice kind of cultural arts center that people would see as they are coming into town,” he said. It would have an inviting look and would probably increase the traffic of folks wanting to come by to explore and learn more about Sebring.
The second floor would become the civic center, Leidel said. The current civic center has around 8,000 square feet, the second floor of the proposed site would give over 15,000 square feet that could be partitioned off for smaller groups.
“We could improve the audio and visual from what we currently have at our existing civic center,” he said.
The rooftop of the building is also available for events. With some hedging, green space and shade sails Leidel said one could host events up there with a spectacular view.