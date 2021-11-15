SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop to be the business tenant in the 305 Circle Park Drive property.
The CRA purchased the former Shoemaker Plumbing location this year, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.
The CRA received nine proposals for the property with the CRA selection committee choosing the business plan from Carissa and Bob Hughes for a Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop, which they already have such a bake shop Winter Haven.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the Hughes will be negotiating with the city attorney to develop a lease, which will go back to the CRA Board for final approval.
This will be a build-to-suit project with the process starting once the CRA gets the agreement signed, he said.
Carissa Hughes had asked for a grant to do the construction in the property, but the CRA Board was not comfortable with the concept of the CRA giving grant money to improve a building it owns and then also agree to give the building to business owner after a number of years, Leidel said.
In the two previous Circle Park Drive business agreements, the business owners will get the building with zero payments after five years, he said.
In those agreements the business owners are paying for the renovation work.
Leidel said the 305 Circle Park Drive agreement will be a little different with the CRA doing the construction, which is the build-to-suit.
“We are going to work with her [Carissa] to get the design plans and do the build out,” he said. She will come in and occupy the space as a tenant and at the end of the five years she is going to buy the building from the CRA for a price.
“We are in the process of working out the terms of what that is, but in a broad picture that is kind of the scope we are looking at a build-to-suit, lease-to-own type arrangement,” Leidel said.
Every deal seems to be a little different as far as meeting the needs of the downtown, what the district wants and what the tenant is looking for and what is the benefit of the CRA and taxpayers, he said.
With the bakery proposal, Carissa asked for several different things, but some of it didn’t line up with what the CRA was able to do and so they landed on the lease-to-own, build-to-suit concept.
Similar to the Winter Haven location, the Sebring Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop would be a gourmet dessert shop, specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecake and specialty deserts for weddings, birthdays, parties and events. All of the items are baked in-house with their own original family recipes.