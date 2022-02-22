SEBRING — While the immediate focus in the past year for the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has been the waterfront redevelopment concept, the overall big picture for the CRA – its Master Plan — was being updated.
In November 2000, the CRA approved a contract with S&ME for $107,270 to update the Master Plan. The previous master plan update was completed in 2004. Work on the updated plan started in January 2021.
Recently the CRA Board approved the draft of the updated Master Plan.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the plan will now go March 8 to the City of Sebring’s Planning & Zoning Council for approval on how it coincides with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Then the Master Plan update will come ack to the CRA Board for final approval at its March 14 meeting with the recommendation to the City Council for approval at its March 15 meeting, she said.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Area Conceptual Master Plan presents a graphic representation of the proposed locations of capital improvements and redevelopment programming initiatives.
The Conceptual Master Plan shows the proposed locations for streetscape projects, gateway signage, and intersection improvements and also shows the proposed location of districts within the Redevelopment District including neighborhoods, civic districts (courthouse, city and county government services, etc.) and the locations of potential selected opportunity sites for focused redevelopment activity.
The draft plan states, “the vision for the Sebring Community Redevelopment Area is to preserve the small-town charm of the area, revitalize the local economy, encourage a thriving business community, enhance public spaces for use by residents and visitors, establish and reinforce connections within the CRA’s spaces, and capitalize on opportunities to create housing in a historic urban environment.”
The plan includes goals, policies and action strategies providing an outline for the day-to-day administration of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency in accordance with the reporting requirements of Florida Statutes. The goals, policies and action strategies also present a range of potential programming options to facilitate the development of annual work plans and budgets.
One of the objectives of updating the Master Plan was to also extend the operational timeframe of the CRA up to the year 2041.